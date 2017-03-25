65th Manila FAME sets eye on booming hospitality industry

With a compelling showcase of the country’s robust brands, innovative crafts, diverse materials, dynamic design pool, top quality home and lifestyle products and services that caters to the rapidly expanding hospitality industry, the most anticipated design and lifestyle event in the Philippines returns to the World Trade Center on April 21 to 23. It likewise focuses on the booming real estate, travel, and tourism global markets,

Organized bi-annually by the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) of the Department of Trade and Industry, Manila FAME upholds its premier status as a sourcing destination for export-quality Philippine design and craftsmanship.

“There’s going to be a lot of exciting additions in Manila FAME this year. In keeping with the reputed dynamism of the show and its rapidly evolving global markets, CITEM rallies together the country’s finest talents to put up spectacular shows for April and October,” CITEM deputy executive director Ma. Lourdes Mediran said.

“With the participation of the Philippines’ best artisans, manufacturers, designers, and creative groups from all over the country and the collaboration of private and government entities, I am confident that the Philippines will be more than ready to demonstrate its capability as a must-visit sourcing hub,” she added.

For the April 2017 edition, Manila FAME sets its eye on the lucrative design services, and architectural and interior contract projects for real estate and hospitality developments in key regions in the Middle East, Asia, and the Philippines.

With this particular focus, CITEM partners with the Design Center of the Philippines (DCP) for the show’s special settings, exhibiting items of scale and decorative pieces for architectural and building contract markets.

Meanwhile, small concept products shall also be developed for millennial homes, theme parks, museums, tourism and travel sectors, and contemporary and high-design merchandise for specialized consumers.

Product Specialist for the Lucent Objects setting Stanley Ruiz will develop a collection of holiday-themed lamps and lighting that will set it apart from the usual seasonal items this April.

The second phase of Manila FAME’s “Materia: Bamboo” and “Materia: Coconut” special exhibits will showcase the works of veteran Philippine furniture designers Dem Bitantes, Rey Soliven, and Stephen Buñi; and Japanese designer Wataru Sakuma. The creative roster will introduce new material innovations of the ubiquitous bamboo and coconut.

Materia, which means “material” in Latin, is a Manila FAME showcase series of specific indigenous materials in the Philippines, exploring its innovative applications for global market production.

“Manila FAME strengthens the Philippines’ international reputation as a reliable source of export-quality products, materials, and services. As the lead organizer, CITEM endeavors to make every edition of Manila FAME a notch higher than the last one, with a powerful ambiance – one that packs a surprise in every corner of the halls,” averred Mediran.