67 police officers face ax

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the dismissal from service of at least 67 policemen for various offenses, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald de la Rosa said on Monday.

He said some of these offenses involved use of illegal drugs, neglect of duty, absence without official leave (AWOL) and grave misconduct.

At the PNP’s weekly flag ceremony, de la Rosa disclosed that four policemen will be dismissed from the service for indiscriminate firing of their guns on New Year’s Eve.

“The offenders were caught by fellow policemen. At least these erring policemen were caught by colleagues who are doing their work right,” he said.

“According to the President, he will dismiss 67 police officers at the start of this year …[NAPOLCOM] promised Malacañang that the resolution of the cases would be submitted for his approval before the end of the month because we are observing due process because there is a minimum number of days,” de la Rosa said, referring to the National Police Commission.

He added that the PNP will coordinate with the Department of the Interior and Local Government in punishing policemen who abuse their powers.

“We will be harsher this time around. Harsh to the harshest level, we will show no mercy,” the PNP chief vowed.

Meanwhile, de la Rosa said policemen who did not report for duty on Christmas Day and New Year’s eve that they will be held administratively liable for serious neglect of duty.