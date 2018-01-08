67 policemen to be dismissed for various offenses – PNP chief

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte ordered the dismissal from service of at least 67 policemen for various offenses, Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said on Monday.

De la Rosa said some of these offenses involved illegal drugs, neglect of duty, absence without official leave (AWOL) and grave misconduct.

“According to the president ay ididismiss nya at the start of this year na 67 police officers…[NAPOLCOM] promised Malcañang that the resolution [of the cases]on the 67 police officers would be submitted for approval by the President before the end of the month dahil inobserve nga natin properly yung due process dahil may minimum number of days,” he said.

De la Rosa said the PNP would coordinate with newly designated Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año in punishing “to the harshest level” policemen who would abuse their powers.

“We will be harsher this time around. Harsh to the harhest level basta wala kaming patawad, no mercy kami sa mga tiwaling pulis,” he said.

Duterte extended de la Rosa’s term for the next three months. He was set to retire in January, having reached the mandatory age of retirement at 56.

After his stint at the PNP, de la Rosa will head the Bureau of Corrections. ROY NARRA