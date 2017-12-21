696 drug surrenderers finish QC rehab

A total of 696 drug surrenderers finished the drug counseling rehabilitation program of the Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse Advisory Council on Wednesday morning.

They were the second batch of surrenderers who completed the rehabilitation program. In September, 534 others finished the program.

The “graduation” ceremony was held at the Our Lady of Mercy Church in Novaliches.

The graduates went through 15 modules that addressed their psycho-social needs for at least a year.

The Quezon City Police Disrtict (QCPD) said the “graduates” eligibility to return to normal life was confirmed by a final drug test at the end of the course.

However, 116 others failed the final test and will need to repeat the course. Glee Jalea