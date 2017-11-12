6th Ceres Negros-Umbro Cup fires off December 3

Aiming to discover grassroots talents anew, the 6th Ceres Negros-Umbro Cup is set to take place on December 3 at the Alabang Country Club Multi-purpose Field in Muntinlupa City.

The one-day football tournament will host matches in different age divisions namely Under-7, Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17.

Games in Men’s and Women’s Open categories will also be included in the competition, which started in 2014.

An average of 16 participating teams comprised of at least 14 players per squad in each division will duke it out for the trophies in simultaneous matches on 20 fields.

Over 2,000 people are expected to grace the tournament, including more than 1,500 booters, with some of them coming from the provinces.

Several slots in some age divisions are still up for grabs with a minimal registration fee required.

Aside from the competitive games, there will be other activities that come with prizes.

The event is organized by Ceres Negros Youth FC, which is the youth arm of Ceres Negros FC—the powerhouse club in the domestic top flight Philippines Football League that won the Asean zone title in the Asian Football Confederation Cup 2017 last August.