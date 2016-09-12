6th Philippine International Motor Show promises fun for everyone

PREPARE for a one-of-a-kind motoring experience, as the stage opens for the 6th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) this September 14-18, 2016 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City. Organized by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI), the PIMS is a showcase of the latest automotive technologies, coupled with exciting activities that are sure to entertain motoring enthusiasts—as well as the kids and the kids-at-heart.

Seventeen of the country’s top automotive manufacturers and distributors will showcase their latest vehicles and automotive technologies in the brand heritage display. Expect these participating car brands to highlight their best models yet: BAIC, BMW, Daewoo Bus, Foton, Honda, Isuzu, Jeep, KIA, Lexus, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Peugeot, Suzuki, Toyota, and Volkswagen.

Some of the highly-anticipated car models to be unveiled at the PIMS include the BAIC M20, all-new BMW 7 Series, Daewoo Bus BS120SN EURO5, FOTON Toplander 4×4, McLaren-Honda MP4-30, 2017 Isuzu D-MAX, Jeep Renegade, all-new Kia Soul 1.6L EX Dual Clutch 7-seater, Lexus GS F, all-new Mazda CX-3, the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, the new Nissan GT-R, Peugeot 308, Suzuki Ciaz, all-new Prius, and the Volkswagen CC.

M20. The M20 from BAIC combines outstanding value and versatility—a multi-tasking vehicle for one’s personal and professional needs.

All-new BMW 7 Series. Dubbed as the most innovative vehicle in its segment, it combines ground-breaking features in design, functionality, efficient dynamics, and well-being and comfort that define contemporary automotive luxury.

Daewoo Bus BS120SN EURO5. Proudly made in the Philippines.

FOTON Toplander 4×4. The freshest and first sport utility vehicle launched by FOTON.

McLaren-Honda MP4-30. As racing is part of Honda’s Corporate DNA, it has established its brand and is known for producing engine technology that excels in performance and fuel efficiency.

2017 Isuzu D-MAX. Tough enough for anything.

Jeep Renegade. It takes on the world of the small SUV in the Philippines in a big, new way with authentic design, earning it the right to wear the legendary Jeep brand badge.

All-new Kia Soul 1.6L EX Dual Clutch 7-seater. The unmistakable silhouette of the all-new, Kia Soul 1.6L EX Dual Clutch 7-seater is complemented by a 7-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) that can handle higher torque outputs that also facilitates faster gear changes.

Lexus GS F. This performance sedan is the latest addition to the “F” marquee. It has a track-ready performance that will help you realize handling, stability, and ride comfort in a higher dimension.

All-new Mazda CX-3. This breaks the mold of the subcompact SUV genre to deliver elevated levels of style, class, comfort, safety, and performance through emotive and functional design.

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. This extremely elegant automobile is armed with the best in driving features and adorned with top-of-the-line accessories for optimum comfort and drive.

Outlander PHEV. This new SUV from Mitsubishi flaunts an incomparable power and refinement. It fully embodies the best qualities of a premium SUV.

The new Nissan GT-R. The legendary supercar that delivers exhilarating experiences for anyone at anytime and anywhere.

Peugeot 308. The multi-awarded Peugeot 308, one of the brand’s best-selling vehicles globally.

Suzuki Ciaz. Elegant, sporty, sophisticated, and efficient, the Suzuki Ciaz redefines the concept of subcompact sedans and is designed for greatness.

All-new Prius. The all-new Prius from Toyota is set to power the future with its new striking design, proving itself to be a hybrid drive that consumers will love with innovations that make a difference and efficiency that remains unrivalled.

Volkswagen CC. A four-door comfort coupé with 2.0-liter TDI (Turbo Direct Injection) diesel engine that combines the luxurious styling of an executive sedan with the sleek design of a sports coupé.

After-Sales Pavilion

Aside from the new car displays, motor show guests should also visit the After-Sales Pavilion, which will showcase packages on vehicle upgrades, repair services, and quality genuine parts for different vehicle models, old and new, to allow customers to have the best possible ownership experience.

Test Drives and Off Road Demonstrations

Outside the venue will be a test drive area for participating car manufacturers, making sure that car shoppers get a chance to test different vehicle types and brands in one location.

Car Club Meets

Affiliated organizations of participating car brands will hold club meets to promote camaraderie among car enthusiasts.

Entertainment

All attendees are welcome to join and have fun in the Top Gear Drift Box Challenge, C! Challenge and Kiddie Day Care activities and a Karcher Car Wash activity will happen in various locations in and around the World Trade Center.

Automotive Seminars and Workshops

Witness CAMPI car brands showcase their service technician skills during demonstration events. Get to know the know-how of auto servicing, as these technicians address various vehicle concerns.

Coffee House Sessions

Chill and hang out in the coffee house with music and entertainment, taking a break from visually feasting on the showcase all over the venue.

The 6th PIMS is co-presented by Total Philippines. Its official auto loan partner is BPI Family Savings Bank. For more information, visit the CAMPI website at www.campiauto.org and CAMPI Facebook www.facebook.com/6thPIMS or contact the CAMPI office at (02) 632-9733.