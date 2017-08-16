6th PropertyGuru awards expands with inclusive categories

The country’s most prestigious real estate awards program, PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards has kicked-off its sixth edition for 2018 at the New World Hotel Makati last week.

To further intensify the group’s effort in innovating, the independent group of judges have broadened the categories of the awards system, through a vote held a day before the launch. This also aims to acknowledge the emerging market conditions.

“This is to recognize the continuing emergence of innovations in design, production, and marketing among Philippine developers. To us, this is proof of their sensitivity to local market conditions and their courage to try new strategies and new products outside of the tried and tested,” said Jaime Cura, vice chairman of RGV Group of Companies, who has been elected as the new chairman of the judging panel as Lindsay Orr ends his two-year term as head judge.

Truly boasting to be more exciting than ever, the awards’ sixth edition includes Best Township Development and Best Township Design as the two newest recognitions, where the judges will be looking for the project’s smart city principles, sustainable design and carbon-emission management system, among others, as the popularity of and demand for such integrated community developments in and outside the capital rises.

Adding to the two township categories, there will also be accolades for: Best Alternative Housing Development, to recognize owner-managed housing projects intended for transient workers, students and the elderly; Best Mid End Condo Development (Metro Manila); and Best Affordable Condo Development (Cebu).

Cura added that for more than half a decade now, the annual Philippine Property Awards has recognized outstanding examples of world-class property development across the country. As he ascertained that every year, the number grows, he also said, “We feel that we should recognize and encourage such innovations and sensitivity to market conditions to prove that the Philippine property market continues to be a standout in this part of the world.”

In the previous edition of the awards, the judging panel also introduced several categories reflecting the growth of the domestic market, such as Best BPO Office Development, Best Mixed Use Development, and Best Universal Design Development. These categories remain for the 2018 edition after being well received by local developers.

Nominations are now open for the public until February 16, 2018. Eligible entries for the Developer, Development and Design completion categories will be accepted until February 28, with the final shortlist of nominees announced on March 28, 2018.

Shortlisted nominees will be honored as Winners or given Highly Commended distinction at the sixth annual gala dinner and awards ceremony of the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, set on April 27, 2018, at the Fairmont Makati ballroom.

The black-tie gala will celebrate the successes of the Philippine real estate sector with 300 of the country’s key senior industry figures from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao gathering under one roof.

Hari Krishnan, chief executive officer of PropertyGuru Group, said: “We’re excited to see what’s next for the fast-growing Philippine real estate sector. The annual Philippines Property Awards program grows bigger each year—this event is a validation of the developers’ achievements and a celebration of their successes as determined by their peers.”

The Philippine real estate industry has greatly evolved over the last few years, with quality projects being launched not just in Metro Manila but also in key provincial cities like Metro Cebu, Metro Davao and even Iloilo and Tagaytay, where previous awardees have hailed.

As noted by the panel of judges, the property industry has remained one of the drivers of the Philippine economy, where the gross domestic product growth rate is among the highest in Southeast Asia. The adoption of new technologies, including green technology, in the design and construction of structures, as well as global practices in real estate marketing, have also contributed to the rapid growth and evolution of the local real estate service sector.

“The Philippines Property Awards is the benchmark of excellence for the sector. It continues to lead in recognizing innovation and emerging asset classes for the benefit of consumers,” said Terry Blackburn, founder and managing director of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards.

The annualPropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards 2018 is supported by media partners Oxford Business Group and PropertyGuru Property Report; supporting associations European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines and British Chamber of Commerce Philippines; and official supervisor BDO International, the world’s fifth largest auditing and accountancy firm, represented by co-managing partner Paul Ashburn.

For more information about the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, visit the official website AsiaPropertyAwards.com/philippines-property-awards/