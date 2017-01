A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook the Celebes Sea at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake epicenter was traced to the Celebes Sea.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to property.

The quake was felt in General Santos City at intensity 2.

Phivolcs said aftershocks can be expected. DEMPSEY REYES