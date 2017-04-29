7.3-magnitude quake hits Sarangani; residents warned of tsunami

MANILA: A 7.3 magnitude quake with a depth of 87 km. rocked Sarangani in Davao Occidental at 4:23 a.m. Saturday, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said.

In its advisory, Phivolcs said also affected were South Cotabato, Davao Oriental and Sultan Kudarat.

It also warned of a possible tsunami, with wave heights of less than one meter above normal tide levels.

Residents of the affected provinces have been advised to stay away from beaches and the coast facing the Celebes Sea. PNA

PNA/CC