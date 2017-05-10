7 abu Sayyaf surrender in Sulu

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Seven alleged Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits surrendered to the military in Luuk, Sulu and yielded their firearms on Tuesday. Army Captain Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command, identified the surrenderers as Aminula Sakili, Saharijan Sakili, Haydel Sahidul, Sattar Sadjal, Orik Samsuraji, Princibal Abdan, and Annu Asaraji who were followers of Abu Sayyaf sub-leaders Sansibar Bensio and Tomas Idjas. The men yielded three rifles, a caliber 38 revolver and a caliber 45 pistol. Dozens of alleged Abu Sayyaf militants from Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi, all in the Muslim autonomous region, surrendered to the WestMinCom since last year, but the military freed all of them having no warrants for their arrest despite the heinous crimes and atrocities they committed against innocent civilians. The military even provided them so-called financial assistance in exchange for the weapons they surrendered.