7 aid workers released in Yemen—NGO

DUBAI: Five staff members of the International Medical Corps and two contracted drivers were safely released Sunday, the aid organization said, a day after announcing their detention by Yemen rebels. The seven—all “locally hired”—had been at a hotel in the central province of Ibb when they were detained, the US-based non-governmental organisation said in a statement. International Medical Corps did not say for how long the aid workers had been held or provide details on the circumstances of their release. The organization’s website says it has more than 150 local staff in Yemen and that it has operated since 2012 in the war-torn country.

AFP