7 areas under Signal No. 1 as ‘Agaton’ crosses Negros Oriental; Palawan next–Pagasa

SEVEN areas remain under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression “Agaton” crossed Negros Oriental, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

As of 11: 00 a.m., Pagasa said under Signal No. were Palawan, including Cuyo Island; Bohol, Guimaras, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Southern Antique and Southern Iloilo.

These areas will likely experience 30 to 60 kilometer per hour (kph) winds within 36 hours.

Agaton was last spotted 170 kilometers (km) west of Dumaguete City, maintaining maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kph and 90 kph.

It continues to move west at 28 kph as it heads for Palawan.

According to weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, Agaton made a total of five landfalls on Tuesday morning over:

Socorro, Surigao del Norte (1:00 a.m.)

Claver, Surigao del Norte (1:15 a.m.)

Jagna, Bohol (4:00 a.m.)

Santander, Cebu (5:00 a.m.)

Bais City, Negros Oriental (7:30 a.m.)

The tropical depression is expected to make another landfall over Palawan on Tuesday afternoon or evening, Aurelio added.

Sea travel remains risky over areas under Signal No. 1, as well as on the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Southern Luzon, eastern seaboards of central, eastern and western seaboards of Visayas and eastern seaboard of Mindanao, which may also experience surges caused by a northeast monsoon.

Agaton will also cause cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Aurora and Quezon.

The northeast monsoon will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Agaton will likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday afternoon, Pagasa added.