7 arrested for illegal discharge of firearms

Police on Monday said they have arrested at least seven persons for illegal discharge of firearms in different parts of the country.

According to Senior Supt. Dionardo Carlos, Philippine National Police spokesman, three of the violators were apprehended in the Ilocos Region, three in the Central Visayas Rgion and one in the Cordillera Autonomous Region under the PNP’s “Ligtas Paskuhan 2016” campaign.

Carlos said three cases involving victims hit by stray bullets have been recorded in Central Visayas (two) and Soccskargen (one).

The PNP spokesman added that one person was also arrested in the Davao Region for illegal possession, use and sale of firecrackers.

Carlos said at least eight persons were reported to have been injured by firecrackers in Metro Manila (five), Ilocos Region (2) and Central Luzon (1). ANTHONY VARGAS