7 busted in Bulacan

A suspected drug pusher and six others were arrested in a buy-bust conducted by San Jose del Monte City (SJDMC) Police in Bulacan at Barangay San Rafael 4 on Thursday morning.

Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., Bulacan Police director, identified the arrested suspects as Jaime Alvarado, alias “Pusa;” Marvin Padernal; Romeo Dacili; Jerome Quibral; Jovito Fernandez; Raymond Fami; and Leden Alimania, all of Block 12, Lot 53, Barangay San Rafael 4.

The SJDMC police chief, Supt. Fitz Macariola, said their operatives conducted a buy-bust at about 2 a.m. against Alvarado with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The six who were arrested were caught in the act of a holding pot session.

Seven pieces of heat-sealed sachets of shabu, buy- bust money and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the suspects.

FREDERICK SILVERIO