7 Customs intel officers, staff in ‘shabu’ shipment case ‘floated’, 23 execs reshuffled

CUSTOMS Commissioner Isidro Lapena implemented a new round of reshuffle involving eight district collectors and all of the 15 section chiefs in the Formal Entry Division (FED) of the Manila International Container Ports (MICP).

Advertisements

The eight were identified as: Elvira Cruz of Port of Cebu; Romeo Rosales of Port of San Fernando; Julius Premediles of Port of Limay; Jose Naig of Port of Iloilo; Carmelita Talusan of Port of Subic; Divina Garrido of Port of Legazpi; Halleck Valdez of Port of Zamboanga; and Tomas Alcid of Port of Appari.

Lapena also reshuffled all 15 section chiefs of the Port of Manila (PoM). He put on floating status Intelligence Officers Joel Pinawin and Oliver Valiente and five other Customs employees after criminal charges were filed against them in connection with the P6.4 billion “shabu” shipment.

Lapena named Melvin Estoque as the new chief of the Account Management Office (AMO), the officer-in-charge of accreditation of brokers, replacing Grace Malabed; and Jeoffey Tacio as OIC of the Import Assessment Service (IAS), which was vacated after the resignation of Milo Maestrocampo.

He also appointed lawyer Jacquelyn de Guzman as the new OIC of the Administration Office.

Estoque, Tacio and De Guzman were plucked out from the Philippine Drugs Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which Lapena headed before he was appointed customs chief.

“There will be more reshuffling if the BOC personnel will not cooperate in the reforms we are making. I told everyone there, I will work within the Bureau. I will be one with them. But we must be all moving in one direction, and that is removing corruption at all levels,” Lapeña added. WILLILAM B. DEPASUPIL