7 detainees die in crowded Calabarzon jails

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Seven detainees have died in various police lock-up cells in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon) over illnesses this August alone, bringing to 62 the total number of deaths since January that were blamed on overcrowded jails.

Alvin Entridichoso, a detainee at Santa Rosa City Police lock-up jail, died while being treated at Santa Rosa Community Hospital where he was brought after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

Richard Calle, a detainee at San Mateo Police jail, died at San Mateo Doctor’s Hospital on the same complaint from Entridichoso.

Armando Mesina, a detainee at Antipolo City Police lock-up cell, was declared dead at Rizal Provincial Hospital and inmate Jeffrey Aragones of Binangonan Police jail died at Margarito Duavit Hospital.

Detainees at Bacoor City Police lock-up cell – Porfirio Egana and Edwin Catapia who suffered heart attacks – and Ernesto Mori who collapsed later died at Las Pinas City General Hospital.

The recent deaths brought to 62 the total number of inmates who have died since January while more than 800 are afflicted with skin diseases, respiratory ailments and tuberculosis.

Calabarzon police regional office spokesman, Supt Chitadel Gaoiran, blamed the deaths on overcrowding.

Gaoiran said the 283 detention facilities in the region can accommodate about 3,455 normal capacity.

To date, however, about 5,059 detainees are locked up in the facilities with 3,562 of them facing drug cases.