7 drug dealers nabbed in Bulacan

BULACAN: Seven alleged drug pushers were arrested in separate bust-busts on Thursday. Provincial Police Director, Senior Supt. Romeo Caramat Jr., identified the suspects as John Michael Lanozo; Rose Ann Petilo; Pogelio de la Cruz; Niño de Guia; Elizabeth Gallardo; Sherwin Juan and Dindo Zamora Parpan. The operations were conducted in Meycauayan City, Bustos, Pulilan and Marilao towns. Caramat said that 40 sachets of shabu and buy-bust money were seized from the suspects.

FREDERICK SILVERIO