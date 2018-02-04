7 drug dealers nabbed in Quezon City

SEVEN suspected drug dealers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations over the weekend in Quezon City.

Mark Tolentino, 22, a known drug dealer in Barangay Bungad, was arrested in front of a gas station along West Avenue Drive at 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, according to QCPD Director Guillermo Eleazar.

Eleazar said a police undercover agent bought P11,000 worth of marijuana from Tolentino that led to his arrest after the transaction.

Confiscated from the suspect were two blocks of fresh marijuana leaves, drug paraphernalia, P10,000 in “fake” bills and P1,000 in genuine buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, Joey Ababao, 35, was arrested on Saturday night in Barangay Kaunlaran in Cubao.

Ababao, who was on the drug watch list of Police Station 7, was caught at 9:20 p.m. Confiscated were a sachet of shabu, drug paraphernalia and the buy-bust money.

Five others were arrested in a shabu session in Barangay Baesa.

Operatives from Police Station 3 arrested Jerome Hasal, 27; Rolando Teraza, 34; Efren Patata, 43; Sidney Hara, 43; and a 17-year old minor.

Confiscated from them was a sachet of shabu and drug paraphernalia.

The drug suspects will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drug Act of 2002. GLEE JALEA