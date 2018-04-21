7 drug suspects nabbed in Tondo

SEVEN suspected drug pushers were arrested in a buy-bust in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. They were Virgilio and Carlo Magno, Jayson and Rosanna Odayat, Danilo Manansala and Jelly Ann Nedroda. Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency operatives also arrested a 15-year-old girl who allegedly works as drug runner for the dealers. But, an associate of the suspects managed to escape. “They say these people are ‘‘untouchables’ in these areas because their group is armed and capable. They are known to kill rivals and members who cannot remit to them,” Police Supt. Jerry Corpuz, Manila Police District Station 7 commander said on Friday. Seized during the operation were 30 sachets of illegal drugs, a .45 caliber gun, bullets and other drug paraphernalia. The suspects, who are included in the Manila Police’s drugs watchlist, admitted to using and selling illegal drugs. The police are investigating if the suspects are connected to a syndicate. They will face multiple charges while the arrested minor will be put under the custody of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.