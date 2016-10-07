Friday, October 7, 2016
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»7 examinees pass the Dentist licensure exams

    7 examinees pass the Dentist licensure exams

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 7 out of 29 passed the theoretical phase of the Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in

    Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and in Doha, Qatar last September 2016.

    Seq. No.  N a m e

    1 AGPAOA, MARIA ELIZA  AGPALZA
    2 DE CASTRO, LYNN  VILLANUEVA
    3 FELIPE, JERMELINA  DE LA CRUZ
    4 NARON, MARIA CELINE  ANDRADE
    5 SALLATIC, CECILE  LEDSY
    6 SURARA, JOLLY  BIASON
    7 TRINIDAD, JANICE  BENEDITO

    NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-  

    Share.
    loading...

    Leave A Reply