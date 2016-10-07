7 examinees pass the Dentist licensure exams

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 7 out of 29 passed the theoretical phase of the Dentist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; Al-Khobar, Jeddah and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and in Doha, Qatar last September 2016.

Seq. No. N a m e

1 AGPAOA, MARIA ELIZA AGPALZA

2 DE CASTRO, LYNN VILLANUEVA

3 FELIPE, JERMELINA DE LA CRUZ

4 NARON, MARIA CELINE ANDRADE

5 SALLATIC, CECILE LEDSY

6 SURARA, JOLLY BIASON

7 TRINIDAD, JANICE BENEDITO

NOTHING FOLLOWS———————-