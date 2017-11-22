7 Filipinos enter All Japan 10-Ball Last 16

Seven Filipino cue masters barged into the Last 16 of the 2017 All Japan 10-Ball Championship being held in Hyogo, Japan.

Veteran campaigners Lee Vann Corteza and Warren Kiamco scored two straight victories to keep the Philippine flag flying in the tournament sanctioned by the World Pool-Billiard Association.

Corteza overpowered Lotfy Bahram in the first round (11-3) Chu Bing Jie in the second round (11-7) while Kiamco dominated Yukio Akagariyama in the opening round (11-3) and Muhammad Bewi Simanjuntak in the next round (11-6).

In the next round, Corteza will be facing Chang Yu-Long, who toppled Dang Jin Hu (11-8) and Wu Kun-Lin (11-1) while Kiamco shoots for a quarterfinals seat when he battles Liu Hai Tao, who ousted Hideki Yamakawa (11-7) and Hiroshi Takenaka (11-6).

Advertisements canonx canonx

Also securing spots in the Round-of-16 were Johann Chua, Jeffrey Ignacio, Jundel Mazon, Jeffrey De Luna and Antonio Lining.

Chua beat Hsieh Chia-Chan (11-8) and Kasper Kristoffersen (11-1), Ignacio defeated Shosuke Hamada (11-4) and Chang Jung-Lin (11-4), Mazon beat Tasuji Teruya (11-10) and Koh Seng Ann (11-5), De Luna thumped Takashi Uraoka (11-5) and Ryu Seung Woo (11-2), and Lining clobbered Kouhei Inoue (11-8) and Masato Yoshioka (11-10).

Chua meets Masato Asano, Ignacio takes on former world champion Thorsten Hohmann, Mazon tackles Ko Ping-Chung, and De Luna fight Lining.

Legendary cue master Efren “Bata” Reyes, Raymund Faraon, Mark Mendoza and Carlo Biado, however, failed to advance to the next round after suffering separate defeats.

Reyes lost to Hiroshi Takenaka (9-11), Faraon bowed to Chu Bing Jie (2-11) while Mendoza lost to Ryu Seung Woo. Biado posted an 11-4 victory over Sou Oonishi in the first round but lost to Cheng Yu-Hsuan in the second round (9-11).