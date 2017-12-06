7 firms bid for P12.5-B Clark airport terminal

SEVEN firms have submitted their bids for the construction of the P12.5-billion new terminal building of Clark International Airport (CIA) in Pampanga, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said.

The firms that submitted bid documents are China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd., China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd., Sinohydro Corporation Ltd., the joint venture of Megawide-GMR Infrastructure (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., DDT Konstract Inc., R-II Builders Inc. and Tokwing Construction Corp.

Included in the CIA’s expansion program are the design, engineering and construction of the new terminal building, a BCDA statement said.

DoTr and BCDA are giving the public full access to the bidding activities through Facebook live streaming in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to instill transparency in government processes and uphold a corruption-free government.

This Thursday, the technical proposals of the eligible firms will be opened for evaluation by the Bids and Awards Committee.

Qualified bidders will then move on to the next phase, the opening and evaluation of financial documents on December 14.

The engineering, procurement and construction contract will be awarded to the winning bidder on December 15.

The CIA new terminal building will break ground on December 20 at the Clark Civil Aviation Complex in Pampanga and is expected to be completed in 2020.

It is envisioned to be an alternate global gateway in the country and will complement other high-impact legacy projects in Central Luzon under the Build Build Build Infrastructure Program such as the Subic-Clark Cargo Railway, the Manila-Clark Railway and the New Clark City–a smart, green and modern city that will rise in Capas and Bamban, Tarlac.