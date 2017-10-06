7 in10 Pinoys fear getting killed in anti-drug war

Seven in 10 Filipinos fear that they or someone they know will become victims of extrajudicial killings amid the government’s ongoing war on drugs, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll released on Thursday showed.

The Second Quarter survey, conducted from June 23 to 26, revealed that 73 percent of adult Filipinos polled fear that they or someone they know could get killed in the police’s anti-drug operations. Forty-one percent said they were very worried, while 32 percent were somewhat worried.

Also, 90 percent of those surveyed said suspected drug dependents should be captured alive.

The highest percentage of surveyed adults who want drug suspects captured alive is in Metro Manila at 95 percent, followed by Balanced Luzon and Visayas, 90 percent. The percentage in Mindanao was 86 percent.

But although many of those surveyed said they fear being killed, majority still believe that the Duterte administration is serious in solving cases of extrajudicial killings.

Only five percent said the government is not serious in resolving the drug-related killings.

The Second Quarter poll, a non-commissioned survey, was conducted before the death of three teenagers—Kian delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz and Reynaldo delos Santos. The survey used face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults aged 18 years old and above nationwide, with 300 people surveyed each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are three percent for national percentages and six percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.