7 injured in Bataan road accident

ABUCAY, Bataan: Seven people were injured, including two minors who are in critical condition, after the car they were riding tried to avoid hitting another vehicle, crashed into an incoming ice delivery truck along Roman Superhighway here on Sunday morning.a

Police Officer 2 Ace Macalalad, Abucay police investigator, identified the victims as Mario Baggay, 23; Joana Marie Baggay, 26; their relatives Percival Fernandez, 42; niece Anica Kim de Silva, 12, and nephew Leonard Fernandez, 14, who are all from Olongapo City.

Initial investigation showed that the Innova van the victims were riding swerved to the left as the vehicle it was tailing suddenly turned right, but collided with the delivery truck.

The van driver, Christian Bellado, 28, said the family requested him to drive the car they borrowed from a neighbor in Olongapo. They were bound for Balanga City to visit a detainee at the Bataan District Jail.

The right portion of the car was a total wreck while the front of the ice delivery truck was partly damaged.

Road accidents, mostly fatal, are common along Roman Highway from the stretch of Dinalupihan town to Balanga City. Traffic officers cited most common causes as overspeeding and overtaking.

Meanwhile, Dinalupihan town Mayor Maria Angela Garcia said they are undertaking measures for proper enforcement of laws and ordinances on the highways following the tragic road accident that killed three jeepney passengers and injured 16 others last Friday.

She said more CCTV cameras will be installed along Jose Abad Santos Avenue for quick response and to stop overspeeding vehicles. They will also coordinate with the Metro Bataan Development Authority for the installation of the second phase of the monitoring system in the former Gapan-Olongapo Road.

“This is the first major accident that happened during my term with so many injured and casualties,” Garcia, who is on her third term as mayor, said.

Last Friday morning, a 14-wheeler truck bound for Olongapo City overtook another vehicle but collided head-on with an oncoming passenger jeepney in Barangay Luakan.

Garcia said the municipal government and the provincial government of Bataan will extend help to the victims. One of the victims, a pregnant woman was among those brought to Jose Payumo District Hospital in Dinalupihan where she safely delivered her baby following the accident.

ERNIE B. ESCONDE