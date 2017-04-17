7 injured in Tacurong blasts

ZAMBOANGA CITY: At least seven people were reported injured in separate bomb explosions late Monday in Tacurong City in Mindanao.

Two improvised explosives went off almost simultaneously at Dragon Mart and a gas station nearby, while the third was detonated along the road.

No individual or group claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The daring attacks occurred barely two weeks after eight people were wounded in a blast at the compound of the Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative where an improvised explosive was detonated by an unidentified man.

Many of the injured were employees of the cooperative, but one ambulant vendor was also wounded in the blast.

The assailant fled even before the explosion and authorities were investigating whether the attack was connected to extortion or not. No individual claimed responsibility for the blast, but several rebel groups and criminal gangs are actively operating in the province.

In August 2015, motorcycle gunmen also attacked the police headquarters in Tacurong City, exploding a grenade at the office of the Highway Patrol Group.

AL JACINTO