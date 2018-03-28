7 killed, 4 injured as truck rams eatery in Batangas

BATANGAS: Seven people were killed while four others were hurt in a seven-vehicle collision in Taal town early Wednesday morning, police here said.

Investigator Jerome de Villa said an Isuzu 10-wheeler truck was traversing the highway in Barangay Carsuche when the driver lost control of the wheel and rammed into a parked 10-wheeler truck about 5:50 a.m.

Subsequently, the truck hit five other vehicles that were parked near the MJ Eatery and pinning seven people who were having their breakfast.

Those who died on the spot were identified as Melencio Atienza, Jennifer Atienza, Babylyn Atienza, Cheche Aninio, Susan Hombre, Ramir Aguado and Ricardo Tabugon.

Four people were rushed to the Taal Polymedic Hospital for treatment. They were identified as Orly Capuso, Diana Uy, Danilo Madiclum and Bayani Torres.

Police said the drivers of the two trucks having the same owner fled after the incident but one of them eventually surrendered. He was identified as Sherwin Copu, driver of the parked truck.

The accident in Batangas comes a week after the 19 people were killed and 21 others were injured when a Dimple Star bus they were riding fell into a ravine.

The operations of the bus company were suspended on orders of President Rodrigo Duterte. TINA GANZON-OZAETA