7 killed, 4 injured in Batangas vehicle smash-up

BATANGAS: Se­ven people were killed while four others were injured in a seven-vehicle collision that included two 10-wheeler trucks loaded with sugarcane in Taal town here early on Wednesday morning.

Police Investigator Jerome de Villa said an Isuzu 10-wheeler truck was traversing the highway in Barangay Carsuche when the driver lost control of the wheel and rammed into a parked 10-wheeler truck from behind at about 5:50 a.m.

Subsequently, the 10-wheeler truck hit five other vehicles pinning down seven people having breakfast at MJ eatery by the roadside.

The victims who died on the spot were identified as Melencio Atienza, Jennifer Atienza, Cheche Aninio, Susan Hombre, Babylyn Atienza, Ramir Aguado and Ricardo Tabugon.

Four others brought to Taal Polymedic Hospital for treatment were identified as Orly Capuso, Diana Uy, Danilo Madiclum and Bayani Torres.

Police said the drivers of the two 10-wheeler trucks with the same owner fled after the incident but one of them, identified as Sherwin Copu, driver of the parked truck, surrendered in the afternoon.

Copu claimed they were parked along the road when the 10-wheeler truck he was driving was hit from behind and slammed into the other parked vehicles including an L300 van, two cars, a motorcycle and a BMX bike.

Authorities are expecting the other truck driver to surrender anytime.