7 killed in Zamboanga del Norte flooding

THE death toll in the massive flooding in Zamboanga del Norte has risen to seven while thousands of families have been evacuated in Lanao del Sur and Davao del Norte.

On Tuesday, at least four people were reported dead in Cagayan de Oro City and some parts of Northern Mindanao.

Heavy rains triggered by a low pressure area that has affected several parts of the country since Monday have inundated 17 barangay (villages) in five towns in Zamboanga del Norte—Jose Dalman, Roxas, Piñan, Katipunan and Labason.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that 217 families consisting of 1,135 individuals displaced by the flood in the five towns were moved to 11 evacuation centers.

Senior Supt. Edwin Buenaventura Wagan, Zamboanga del Norte police director, said the remains of Jeffrey Gamtiao, 35, and Pepe Randes, 57, both of Roxas town, were found late on Tuesday.

Recovered dead earlier were Lean Denise, 5; Arann Zurc, 5; and Christine Etam, 7, all of Roxas town; Jomar Rivera, 14, of Katipunan; and Dominador Meraveles, 80, of Manukan.

Still missing is Jeremie Tawat, 7, of Barangay Mate, Manukan municipality.

A drifting tourist motorboat —Amazing Grace—with Virgil Sague, 17, on board was rescued by a fisherman off the high seas of Punta Cilla in the province.

The boat operator, Chino Dadyos, was earlier rescued but another crew, Orly Dadyos, 19, remains missing.

Meanwhile, the flash flood that struck six municipalities in Lanao del Sur affected around 9,000 families or approximately 45,000 individuals.

Initial reports from five Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Councils (MDRRMOs) showed that there were around 9,000 families affected by the flash floods in the towns of Ramain (2,500), Kapai (362), Bubong (2,100), Maguing (1,000) and Taraka (3,000).

The MDRRMO in Tamparan is still validating the number of displaced families, according to Salma Tamano, public information officer.

Tamano said there were no reported casualties even as rivers continue to overflow amid heavy rains.

The affected towns are in first district’s low-lying areas, locally known as basak or muddy farm lands, where majority of the rivers that supply water to the Lake Lanao are located.

Heavy rains were felt in Central Mindanao late afternoon on Wednesday.

In Davao del Norte, more than 7,000 residents from seven villages in the towns of Kapalong and B.E. Dujali were moved to safer areas after the Libuganon River overflowed.

The provincial information office reported that 730 families or 3,449 individuals in Kapalong and 3,615 in B.E. Dujali are now staying in evacuation areas.

WITH PNA