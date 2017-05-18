7 local terrorists nabbed in Zamboanga

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Seven members of a local terrorist group were arrested by Marine troops in Zamboanga City after robbing a sari-sari (variety) store. Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, spokesman for the Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom), identified the arrested suspects as Salip Alip, Benhar Hasin, Bargen Hasim, Karim Majad, Hadani Odjor, Mohammad Hatuirdin and Jamri Salmani, who just robbed the store in Barangay Buenavista, Zamboanga City. They were accosted by the troops of the 111th Marine Company along Barangay Muti Highway. Alip, 18, a local terrorist under Jamuil Nasalon alias Abu Harris, has a warrant of arrest for the murder of eight fishermen on Siromon island last January 10 and of Ronald Juela in Barangay Buti on November 10, 2016, all in Zamboanga City. He is also accused of strafing a rural bus in Barangay Buenavista last February 14. Col. Leonel Nicolas, commander of the Joint Task Force Zamboanga, said the armed suspects were brought to Curuan Police Station for the filing of charges.

with AL JACINTO