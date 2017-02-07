7 more Negros policemen sacked

BACOLOD CITY: Seven more police officers from the Negros Island Region (NIR), linked to illegal drugs activities, were sacked and assigned to the Personnel Holding Accounting Unit of the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management in Camp Crame, the main headquarters of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Quezon City.

Chief Insp. Dianne Catedral, spokesman for Police Regional Office 18, said PNP chief Director General Ronald de la Rosa ordered the dsmissal of Senior Insp. Ser Uldrick Ebdane Gelera, Senior Police Officer 1 Noel Satuya, SPO1 May Amar Lumawag, SPO3 Rey Concepcion Villanueva, PO 3 Dareen Ann Torres, PO3 Tony dela Cruz Hechanova and PO3 Gilbert Fidel Alunan.

The seven were among the 15 policemen named by top drug suspect Ricky Serenio as alleged protectors of his drug activities.

This brought to 41 the total number of policemen removed from the NIR for links to the illegal drug trade, Catedral said.

Last January 18, six policemen were also sacked from their posts also over alleged links to the illegal drug trade.

Also removed on January 10 were Chief Inspectors Argel Ancheta, Jerick Filosop and Jeffrey Attunaga and PO3 Mewyn Oñas.

Others sacked from their post last November 16 were Chief Insp. Jose Mulleta, Senior Insp. Gideon Montaño, PO3 Dennis Ywayan and PO2 Amor Firmeza, Ferdimark Peñaroyo,PO2 Jett Baloya and PO2 Jeffrey Toquero.

They were transferred to Cordillera Police Regional Office (PRO).

Seven other police commissioned officers linked to drugs were also reassigned to PRO Cordillera, PRO ARMM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) and PRO 9.

Similarly, 14 policemen were earlier removed and transferred to the ARRM – SPO1 Randy Rentillo, SPO2 Jo Raymund Eraula, SPO1 Fidel Alcoma, SPO1 Joebert Benjamen, SPO1 Joey Genterola, PO3 Lyle Canazares, PO2 Conrado Juguan 3rd, PO2 Venjo Tortosa, PO2 Armar Mariano, PO1 Ivan Torch Irog, PO1 Jezreel Dalisay, PO1 Harvey Mash Tison, PO1 Raymar Geocadin and PO1 Job Santander.