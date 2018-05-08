7 officers of Bureau of Fire Protection promoted

SEVEN officers of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) were promoted to senior superintendent on Tuesday at the Department of Interior and Local Government-National Police Commission (DILG-Napolcom) Center in Quezon City.

In a statement to media, Local Government Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año identified the officers as Sr. Supt. Gilbert D. Dolot, Sr. Supt. Roderick P. Aguto, Sr. Supt. Renato B. Marcial, Sr. Supt. Jonas R. Silvano, Sr. Supt. Joe Fernando L. Bangyod, Sr. Supt. Romeo M. Maltezo, Supt. Sydney C. Besana.

Año led the oath-taking ceremony with DILG Undersecretary Nestor Quinsay, Jr. and families of the officers witnessing the event.

Año encouraged the newly promoted officers to fight graft and corruption in the bureau as part of the Bantay Kaagapay at Subaybayan project that would be launched soon.

Aguto, Dolot and Silvano belong to Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Class 1996. Besana is a member of PNPA Class 1992, while Bangyod is from Class 1997. Marcial and Maltezo rose from the ranks, according to the DILG statement.

Aguto is presently the Regional Director of BFP Region IV-B (Mimaropa), while Dolot, Marcial, and Maltezo are presently assigned as Chief of Directorates at the BFP-National Headquarters, the statement said.

Mimaropa is Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan.

Silvano is the District Fire Marshal of Manila, while Bangyod is presently the Pangasinan Provincial Fire Chief. Besana is assigned at the Davao Fire District, the statement said.

The officers were promoted upon the recommendation of BFP Director Leonard Banago and approved by the Office of the Secretary last April 5. CHEO BANIDA