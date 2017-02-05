7-peat for Baby Tamaraws

CHESTER Gio Pabualan scored the marginal goal as Far Eastern University-Diliman nipped De La Salle-Zobel, 1-0, on Saturday to rule the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 juniors football tournament at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Pabualan struck on the 29th minute as the Baby Tamaraws stretched their reign to seven years, as the Junior Archers squandered several chances to level, which spelled their doom.

FEU-Diliman finished the season with six straight wins after dropping a 1-2 loss to De La Salle-Zobel in the opener.

Orlan Togores, who like Pabualan is a national U16 standout, was named the season Most Valuable Player, while Jermi Darapan took home the Rookie of the Year honors.

Other Baby Tamaraws awardees were Pabualan (Best Midfielder), Keith Absalon (Best Striker). Eduard Acervida of the Junior Archers went home with the Best Defender honors.

De La Salle-Zobel, which achieved its best finish ever since the event started eight seasons ago, also claimed the Fair Play award.

Ateneo de Manila University, a perennial runner-up, settled for third place this time, with Gavin Rosario winning the Best Goalkeeper award.

Selected in the Mythical XI were FEU-Diliman’s Pabualan, Absalon and Pocholo Bugas, De La Salle-Zobel’s Acervida, Elijah Liao, Jed Bode and Miguel Basmayor, University of Santo Tomas’ Jiannecel Molina and Jonas del Rosario and Ateneo’s Rosario.

In men’s action, defending champion University of the Philippines and De La Salle battled to a scoreless standoff, while National University and University of the Philippines also shared points after a 2-2 draw.