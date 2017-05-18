7 ‘poorly performing’ police officials reshuffled

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Thursday ordered the reshuffle of seven police officials in Metro Manila (National Capital Region or NCR).

Director Oscar Albayalde said one of the reasons of the reshuffle is “poor performance” of the police officials. He did not elaborate.

Albayalde, however, clarified that the police officials will serve in officer-in-charge (OIC) capacity in their respective new assignments.

The officials are Senior Supt. Allen Ocden who was booted out from Taguig City- Community Police Station and transferred to Navotas CPS; Senior Supt. Alex Santos, who came from Region 3, replaced Ocden; Navotas City CPS head Senior Supt. Dante Novicio was thrown to Muntinlupa CPS; Senior Supt. Larry Coop from Pasay CPS to San Juan CPS; Senior Supt. Dionesio Bartolome was sent to Pasay CPS from the NCRPO-Regional Personnel Holding and Accounting Unit; Senior Supt. Ernesto Salvador from Muntinlupa CPS to Region 3; and Senior Supt. Audie Villacin of NCRPO- RPHAU to chief of District Directorial Staff of Eastern Police District.