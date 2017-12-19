7 PSL tankers qualify for Tokyo meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) has named seven tankers who qualified for the 2018 Tokyo International Swimming Championship scheduled on March 10 to 11 at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Batangas Killer Whale Swimming Team’s Merview Jules Mirandilla led the list of first batch of qualifiers following his impressive showing in the 127th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Long Course Swimming Meet held in Lucena City.

The 15-year-old Mirandilla copped the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in the boys’ 15-over category of the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Also making it to the list are Ivan Radovan, Alexander Radovan, Jacob Arabes, Isaac Arabes, Lance Lotino and Christine De Luna. Quezon Killer Whales head coach Virgie De Luna will be guiding the swimmers’ pre-event preparations.

“We’re happy to announce that these swimmers made the qualifying mark for the Japan competition after their impressive showing in the 127th PSL National Series. We will train them for the Japan meet,” PSL President Susan Papa said.

The PSL chief will be selecting a few more swimmers when the association stages different qualifying tournaments in January in the National Capital Region, other parts of Luzon as well as in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“We have a lot of international tournaments next year and as early as possible, we want to select swimmers to prepare them for that big competitions in 2018. We want to continue our winning streak in international level,” said Papa.