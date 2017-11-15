7-race category up in CyclePH

Cyclists of all ages and skill levels gear up for a series of races as the Sun Life CyclePH unveils a seven-ride category event on Saturday at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

More than a thousand bikers have signed up for the weekend of fun, wellness activity and family bonding through cycling with the event also serving as the first of the two-part SunPiology, an annual fun run fund-raiser founded by actor Piolo Pascual.

Pascual himself will lead a slew of Star Magic artists in the premier Long Distance Ride, a 40km race from BGC to Kalayaan flyover toward Roxas Blvd then back again to BGC in two loops.

Focus will also be on the young bikers as they vie in the Tricycle Ride (100-m distance for two- to three-year-olds), the Kids’ Ride (500-m for four- to five-year-olds) and the Family Ride (30-minute ride for six- to 15-year-olds with adult companion).

Other events on tap are the Solo Ride (30-minute ride for 6-15 year-olds) and Short Distance Ride (20-km for 10 and above) while the Bid2Bike will give participants the chance to pedal side-by-side with their chosen celebrities, including three-time Tour de France green jersey winner Robbie McEwen and Pascual.

For details and mechanics of the Bid2Bike, visit www.sunpiology.com/bid2bike/.

Proceeds from the bidding will help send underprivileged kids to school under Pascual’s Hebreo Foundation.

The event, put up by Sun Life Financial Philippines in partnership with Sunrise Events, Inc. to promote active lifestyle, will start at 5:30 a.m. at the 9th Ave. cor 30th Ave.

Celebrities joining the 20km bike are Delavin, Gallo, Ho and Iñigo Pascual while McEwen, Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca and Matteo Guidicelli will join Pascual in the 40km side of the event backed by BGC, DOT, Powerade, Rudy Project, F2P, 2GO, Ford, Trek, Cetaphil, Sanicare, Alaska, Alcoplus, Cignal and the Philippine Star.

Meanwhile, the centerpiece running event, organized by RunRio which features five categories, the 500-m dash for kids, 500-m walk for adults, 3K, 5K and 10K, will be held on January 20, 2018 at Camp Aguinaldo in QC.