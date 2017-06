Makati city police on Friday asked the public to help them find seven individuals who robbed an Indian of over $900,000 and P200,000 in cash and gadgets at dawn of Friday inside a posh hotel in the city. Police identified six of the seven suspects as Alma de Leon, Edna Genon, Evelyn Mendoza, Jayson Avilla, Joseph Feliciano, and Wilson Daman. Police are still finding out the identity of the seventh suspect.