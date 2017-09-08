‘7 Sarangani towns used as drop-off point for drugs’

Seven component towns in Sarangani were reportedly used as drop-off point of illegal drugs transported by courier from Maguindanao province and Zamboanga City.

Intelligence reports identified the municipalities of Maitum, Kiamba, Maasim, Alabel, Malungon, Glan and Malapatan to be monitored with some politicians either tagged drug users or engaged in illegal drug trade if not protectors of illegal drug pushers.

The towns of Maitum, Maasim, Glan and Malapatan are located in the coastal areas and considered potential entry points of illegal drugs, according to reports.

Malungon town is known of its plantation of marijuana reportedly being exported outside the country. Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, National Bureau of Investigation, the military and police authorities have raided the plantation several times in the past but it continues to operate, according to a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, about 470 drug suspects have surrendered from the 16 barangay (villages) in Maasim under the Municipal Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Madac).

Mayor Anecito Lopez Jr., also Madac head, said the surrenderers are undergoing assessment and evaluation in preparation for rehabilitation.

He said the local government will provide jobs for surrenderers and drug reformists to ensure their full rehabilitation.