7 simple ways to save the environment

The Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) of the Department of Tourism (DOT) has partnered with the Haribon Foundation to join a forum series on biodiversity and eco-friendly living since 2017.

So from the forum series, Haribon wishes to share practical takeaways and following lifestyle tips for greener living:

1. Eat locally

Eating local means consuming goods that were produced closer to home. By doing this, you not only reduce the amount of effort used in transportation and packaging, you also help promote local farms and support farmers’ greater advocacy in producing nutritious fruits and veggies!

2. Shop in an eco way

“Green purchasing” means shopping with the environment in mind. Check the product labels if it is locally and sustainably produced, recycled, or used eco-friendly materials during production. Also, try to do away with plastic bags and bring your own reusable containers when shopping for food, books, or clothes. Check the stores that offer discounts for using eco-bags!

3. Grow a green thumb

Did you know that learning how to grow your own food is an important life skill for an improved overall quality of life? There are a myriad of benefits—from reducing everyday costs, having your own organic produce, reducing the world’s carbon footprint for transportation, to saving the entire planet from air and water pollution caused by chemical fertilizers!

4. Be energy efficient

Modern household appliances are significantly more energy efficient than older models. Always look for an efficiency standard sticker from every purchase. Finally, try to buy appliances that you only need. Less material wastes mean more smiles for Mother Nature!

5. Start your own compost

Composting means recycling nutrients back to where it came from—the ecosystem. Reducing the amount of solid waste you generate in a year means taking up less space in landfills. Giving your garden a good breakfast, such as coffee grounds, eggshells, and fruit peels are ideal for composting!

6. Always bring reusables

Fact: One plastic straw needs at least 450 years to break down completely! While on the road, carry a water bottle, reusable spoon, fork, and straw that fit your lifestyle. Use this when you eat out in restaurants, go on vacation, or enjoy a meal with friends.

7. Choose to commute

Pollution caused by traffic congestion is a no surprise. Did you know that for every kilometer, a car puts out hydrocarbons that are harmful for the environment? Thanks to modern solutions, there are now different ways to reach your destination that produce less carbon emissions like carpooling or using the public transport system.