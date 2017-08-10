7 slain in Sulu clash with ASG

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Two government troops were killed in a clash with Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) bandits in Sulu on Thursday.

The fighting erupted in Kalingalan Caluang town after the ASG terrorists attacked a group of soldiers on patrol, triggering a firefight in the village of Pang.

A soldier was also reported wounded in the fighting.

The military’s Western Mindanao Command said five bandits were killed and their bodies had been recovered along with four automatic rifles, a sniper rifle, a sub-machine gun and a shotgun.

The clash occurred over a deadline set by the ASG on families of four kidnapped construction workers – Felimon Cordero, Edmund Ramos, Joel Adanza and Jason Baylosis.

The bandits said they will execute the workers they abducted last month in Patikul town if their families or government authorities fail to pay millions of pesos in ransom.

Another worker, Larry Velasquez, has escaped and reported the kidnapping to the police.

The victims are all residents of Zamboanga City and their families have appealed to the local government to ensure their safe release.

