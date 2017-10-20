7 villages in La Union to have potable water supply

AGOO, La Union: Seven barangay (villages) of this town lacking potable water supply since the 1990 killer quake, are recipients of a P14- million financial assistance from the ‘Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig’ (Salintubig) program of the Department of Interior and Local Government.

Mayor Stefanie Eriguel made the announcement after the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the local government here and the Metro Agoo Waterworks, Inc. (MAWI) officials led by Jolly Ting, chairman, and president Roderick Ongcarranceja.

“We value this new development as our constituents are in dire need of potable water. This will have direct impact to some 2,649 families in addressing health and sanitation issues in their communities,” Eriguel said.

The beneficiaries of the water project are the coastal barangay (villages) of Balawarte, San Manuel Norte, San Nicolas West, San Roque East, San Roque West and the upland villages of Ambitacay and San Isidro, all identified to have been suffering from lack of sustainable water supply.

Eriguel cited a study indicating the inadequate sustainable water source within Agoo town caused by Rosario Formation, a geological unit composed of silt, sand and shale.

She said the situation is aggravated by the lack of effective water distribution system, forcing residents and establishments to dig deep wells, others get their costly water supply from vendors.

The mayor said the municipality of Agoo was a recipient of a grant from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) under the Salintubig Program for the establishment of potable water facilities in villages outside the initial service area of MAWI.

A subsidiary of Calapan Waterworks Corporation, MAWI is an affiliate company of publicly-listed Jolliville Holdings Corporation (JOH), and was established to provide adequate and potable water supply in the town of Agoo.

MAWI has a standing MOA with the municipality of Agoo for the construction, installation, operation and maintenance of a water supply system for domestic, industrial and/or commercial use.

In 2016, MAWI launched its first water operations in Agoo and has also expanded its service area to the southern villages of the neighboring town of Aringay.

with WILLIAM JUN GARCIA