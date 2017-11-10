7 wounded soldiers rescued, NPA rebel slain

BAMBANG, Nueva Vizcaya: A member of the New People’s Army (NPA), earlier mistakenly identified as a Philippine Army (PA) soldier, was killed in an encounter on Thursday in the village of Sanguit in Dupax Del Sur town.

Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, Northern Luzon Command public information officer, said the firefight ensued on Thursday between PA’s 84th Infantry Battalion of the 7th Infantry Division and the NPA rebels.

Nato said the NPA rebel who was killed has yet to be identified. Recovered from him were an M16 armalite rifle, a hand grenade and documents.

He said 10 soldiers were wounded, seven of whom were brought to the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Hospital (NVPH) and Veterans Regional Hospital (VRH) both in Bayombong town.

“Our troops are still scouring the area while [the three remaining]wounded personnel are being extricated from the area for evacuation to the nearest hospital,” Nato said.

He added that the gun battle ensued when government troops responded to the information the residents provided about an armed group in the remote village of Sanguit where the troops chanced on the rebels.

The group is reportedly operating under the Venerando Villacilio Command in the boundary of Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces.

In Kalinga province, the 50th Infantry Battalion of the 5th Infantry Division on Tuesday also encountered a group of NPA rebels at Sitio Dapoog, Mabaca in Balbalan town.

The military recovered three M16 armalite rifles, one M653 rifle, one M14 rifle, assorted ammunition, magazine and documents. No casualties were reported on both sides.