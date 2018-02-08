70 Antipolo surrenderers tested negative for drugs

About 70 drug users and drug surrenderers (DUDS) in Antipolo who underwent the Community Based-Rehabilitation Program (CBRP) were tested negative for illegal drugs. The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency facilitated the drug test on former dependents who graduated from the rehab program after four months of intensive personal, physical, religious, skills and livelihood training like dressmaking and welding. Mayor Casimiro Ynares 3rd congratulated the DUDS graduates for chosing to overcome drug addiction assuring them of continuous rehabilitation program and job opportunities through the Public Employment Service Office. At least 800 individuals have already completed the rehab program in Antipolo which started in September last year.