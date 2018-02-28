70 Calabarzon police to undergo ‘cleansing’

CAMP VICENTE Lim, Laguna: The Police Regional Office (PRO) Calabarzon started retraining the 3rd batch of erring policemen on Tuesday under RESHAPE or the Return to the Effective, Socially, Healthy and Active Person Empowerment program.

RESHAPE is an internal cleansing program that the PRO-Calabarzon Regional Director chief, Supt. Mao Aplasca, introduced.

The 70 non-commissioned officers (NCOs) consisting of three policewomen and 67 policemen from five Police Provincial Offices (PPOs) were enrolled in the program.

They will undergo a 45-day training at the Provincial Mobile Force Company in Camp Sandigan, Barangay Bitin, in Bay, Laguna.

For the duration of the training consisting of lectures and spiritual activities, cell phones and other gadgets will not be allowed so participants can focus more on strengthening and rebuilding their relationship with God, their families and co-workers, fulfilling their sworn duty to the service and the community.

Most of the personnel that will undergo the RESHAPE program are those with criminal and administrative cases including grave misconduct, conduct unbecoming a police officer, dishonesty and absence without official leave (AWOL).

Some of the participants were endorsed by their respective chiefs of police.

“We are promoting a God-centered, service-oriented and family-based police service in Calabarzon. RESHAPE is part of the serious internal cleansing program in our region to transform and redirect our personnel.” Aplasca said.

“You are here because we care for you. Do not treat this as punishment but rather as an opportunity for you to renew your commitment and learn more about God, your family and our organization,” he told the 70 policemen.

Calabarzon groups the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.