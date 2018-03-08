70 Metro policemen in crime watch list

About 70 police personnel in the National Capital Region are in the police watch list for various violations ranging from extortion to drug-related offenses.

National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde said in a news briefing in Camp Crame that they are monitoring 70 police officers 1 (PO1s) after they received intelligence reports that these were involved in extortion, illegal drugs and kidnapping with ransom.

Most of these police personnel are assigned with the Manila Police District, Quezon City Police District, and Southern Police District.

The watch list has yet to be validated, Albayalde said. He gave assurances that the policemen will be given due process.

“When the Chief PNP [Philippine National Police Chief Ronald "Bato” De la Rosa] comes back, we will launch an anti-corruption drive in the NCRPO so we can isolate our young recruits right away from corrupt elements,” the Metro police said.

Three incidents involving policemen were reported prior to Albayalde’s announcement.

On March 3, PO2 Omar Malinao allegedly shot and killed 13-year-old Aldrine Pineda near a slaughterhouse in Tondo.

Malinao said he fired a warning shot at Pineda and his friends when they were attempting to break into the slaughterhouse. Later, he changed his statement, saying his gun accidentally went off when he tripped.

Malinao was relieved from his position.

Meanwhile, a CCTV footage caught PO1 Mark Gil Busto mauling an 18-year-old boy in Manila.

The boy claimed he was sitting outside a store when the policeman approached and punched him.

Busto is facing charges of grave misconduct.

PO1 Patrick Manas, who was assigned at the QCPD, was also relieved from his post after he was arrested in a buy-bust. He is now detained and will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.