70 policemen in watchlist for extortion, illegal drugs, says Metro police chief

About 70 policemen in Metro Manila are part of a watchlist for allegedly committing offenses ranging from extortion to involvement in illegal drugs.

National Capital Regional Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Oscar Albayalde said in a press briefing at Camp Crame that his office was monitoring 70 PO1s, most of who were assigned in Manila, Quezon City and the Southern Police District.

Albayalde said, however, that the watchlist has yet to be validated.

“When the Chief PNP (Philippine National Police) [Ronald "Bato” De la Rosa] comes back, we will launch an anti-corrupt drive na ilalaunch sa NCRPO para ma-isolate na agad sa corruption yung recruits natin,” Albayalde said.

Albayalde’s announcement on the existence of a watchlist came after low-ranked police officials were tagged in three separate incidents.

On March 3, PO2 Omar Malinao allegedly shot and killed 13-year-old Aldrine Pineda in Tondo near a slaughterhouse.

Malinao said he gave a warning shot to Pineda and his friends who, he alleged, were trying to break into the slaughterhouse. However, he changed his statement and said that as he approached the victim, he tripped, resulting in the accidental firing of his gun.

Albayalde relieved Malinao from his post following the incident.

Meanwhile, CCTV caught PO1 Mark Gil Busto mauling an 18-year-old boy in Manila.

The unidentified boy said he was sitting outside a store when Busto approached and punched him, in contrast to the policeman’s statement that he chanced upon the victim and two of his friends arguing.

He is currently detained at the MPD and facing charges of grave misconduct.

PO1 Patrick Manas of the Quezon City Police District was relieved from his post and detained after he was arrested in a buy-bust operation.

He is facing charges of violating the Republic Act of 1965 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. ROY NARRA