70-year-old vendor claims P27.5-M lotto pot

A 70-year-old market food vendor from San Juan City (Metro Manila) claimed the P27.5 million Mega Lotto 6/42 jackpot of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). The lucky bettor who had been playing lotto since 1996 hit the jackpot after getting the winning combination, 01-07-14-28-44-45 during the October 22 draw. PCSO General Manager Alexander Balutan personally turned over the prize check to the winner at the main office of the PCSO in Mandaluyong City (Metro Manila) on October 24. He plans to share his winnings with his four children, save some for his future and invest in business. Balutan also advised the winner to use the money wisely and try to keep his winnings secret.