700 athletes compete in SUBIT races

A total of 700 competitors came to the Subic Bay Freeport Zone to test their mettle in challenging races during the 25 years celebration of Subic Bay International Triathlon (SUBIT) recently.

The age-group champions in Standard Distance (1.5-kilometer swim—40 km bike—10 km run) were Vicky Deldio and Patrick Dean Laurel (18-19 age group), Satar Salem (20-24), Andrea Villanueva and Leonard Rondina (25-29), Jayline Balatibat and Raymond Torio (30-34), Vanessa Redgrave Agdon and Jethro Karl Ramos (35-39), Jennifer Soto and George Vilog (40-44), Leoniza Gusilatar and James Middleditch (45-49), Margaret Cheng (Female 50-above), John Villanueva (50-54), Frank Lacson (55-59) and Donald Bozarth (Male 60-above).

In the Team Competition (5 members per team) of the event sponsored by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Arena, New Balance, Philippine Star, Gatorade, Omega Pain Killer Liniment, Standard Insurance, Lighthouse Marina Resort, Century Tuna, Gatorade, Subic Holiday Villas, Travelers Hotel, ACEA, Asian Center for Insulation and Solar Sports, One Triathlon Team emerged as the champion with a combined time 12 hours, 34 minutes and 5 seconds. The silver and bronze went to Herbalife (12:52:52) and Tri Clark Pampanga’s Best! (13:14:06), respectively.

In Sprint Distance (750-meter swim—20 km bike—5 km run), Charles Lipura (16-19), Rogelio Visconde (20-29), Irinold Reig (30-39), Decerel Mendoza and Marlon Quidasol (40-49) and June Sunga (50-above) emerged as champions.

The swim leg were held at the ACEA resort, the bike route traveled past the Naval Magazine gate toward Morong, Bataan while the run leg traversed through the central business district and the boardwalk area of the freeport.