72 lying-in clinics in QC face closure

THE Quezon City Health Department on Tuesday recommended the closure of at least 72 private lying-in clinics for their failure to comply with regulations.

City Health Officer Verdades Linga said Mayor Herbert Bautista gave owners of lying-in clinics until the end of the third quarter to comply with rules and regulations set by the city health department.

“If they will not be able to meet that deadline, then we will have to shut them down,” Bautista.

The mayor ordered the formation of a technical working group composed of representatives from national and local agencies and lying-in clinics to formulate guidelines that will provide health care to residents.

“Closing down these lying-in clinics would only encourage the proliferation of “hilots” or traditional midwives,” he said. “Thus, it is necessary that the city guide these clinics as to how to adhere to the prescribed health standards,” he added.

The city health department said that of the 121 private lying-in clinics, only 39 have been operating with sanitary permits. DEMPSEY REYES