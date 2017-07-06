72 motorists arrested on first day of Anti-Distracted Driving law – MMDA

THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) apprehended 72 drivers on Thursday, the first day of the implementation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (ADDA).

The ADDA disallows drivers to use their mobile gadgets while driving or even during a red light.

Violators will be penalized P5000 for the first offense; P10,000 for the second offense; P15,000 and suspension of the driver’s license for three months for third offense; and P20,000 and revocation of driver’s license for fourth and succeeding offenses.

Using a hands-free phone of communication is not considered a violation, the Department of Transportation clarified. REICELENE IGNACIO