Thursday, July 6, 2017
    72 motorists arrested on first day of Anti-Distracted Driving law – MMDA

    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) apprehended 72 drivers on Thursday, the first day of the implementation of the Anti-Distracted Driving Act (ADDA).

    The ADDA disallows drivers to use their mobile gadgets while driving or even during a red light.

    Violators will be penalized P5000 for the first offense; P10,000 for the second offense; P15,000 and suspension of the driver’s license for three months for third offense; and P20,000 and revocation of driver’s license for fourth and succeeding offenses.

    Using a hands-free phone of communication is not considered a violation, the Department of Transportation clarified. REICELENE IGNACIO

