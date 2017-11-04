7,227 law graduates to take Bar exams

THE Supreme Court announced on Friday that 7,227 law graduates would be taking the 2017 Bar examinations starting on Sunday, November 5.

The bar exams are set for four Sundays in November at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) in Manila covering eight subjects – Political Law, Civil Law, Taxation, Labor Law, Criminal Law, Remedial Law, Mercantile Law and Legal and Judicial Ethics.

In case of bad weather, 10 buses will pick up bar examinees and duty personnel from designated points such as Quezon Memorial Circle, Marikina Sports Center and the Supreme Court compound.

A total of 775 policemen will also secure the UST campus on November 5, 12, 19, and 26, according to Chief Supt. Joel Coronel, Manila Police District Director.

Coronel reminded the public that the sale, distribution, and consumption of liquor would not be allowed within 100 meters of UST during those four Sundays to prevent alcohol-related incidents.